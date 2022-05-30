Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

5/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €38.00 ($40.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.50 ($40.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €52.00 ($55.32) to €44.00 ($46.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €45.00 ($47.87) to €30.00 ($31.91).

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

