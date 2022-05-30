Reviewing CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -8.26% Match Group 9.12% -220.83% 5.84%

22.1% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.98 billion 7.64 $277.72 million $0.89 89.71

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Match Group has a consensus price target of $134.12, suggesting a potential upside of 67.98%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Summary

Match Group beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

