Reviewing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -45.59% -44.73% OriginClear 265.45% -36.97% 374.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -24.64 OriginClear $4.14 million 2.04 -$2.12 million $0.00 -1,590.00

OriginClear has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWindow Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OriginClear beats SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWindow Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About OriginClear (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

