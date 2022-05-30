Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $381,998,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 598,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at $14,548,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

REYN opened at $27.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

