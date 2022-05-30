Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of OneMain worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,805,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,521,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $23,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $212,525. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

