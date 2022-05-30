Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,690 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

