Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA opened at $84.52 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

