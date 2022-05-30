Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Banner worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

