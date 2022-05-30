Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $29,688,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.4% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 539,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.