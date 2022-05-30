Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Xperi worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

