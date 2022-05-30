Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

