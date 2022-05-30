Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

