Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.79 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Ultra Clean worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.14 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

