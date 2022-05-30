Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Trustmark worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trustmark by 28.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 26.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 144,837 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

