Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Banner worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Banner by 21.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 27.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Banner by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $2,280,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

