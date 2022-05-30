Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $550,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

NYSE:AKR opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

