Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,008 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $4,331,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

