Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,049 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Realogy worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $12.79 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

