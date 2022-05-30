Rhumbline Advisers Sells 140 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $193.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

