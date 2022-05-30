Rhumbline Advisers Sells 248 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Workiva worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,085,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 117,901 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

