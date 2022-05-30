Rhumbline Advisers Sells 799 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,193,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In related news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,659. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $176.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.