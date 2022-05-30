Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RKLB. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 17.72.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 7.06 and a 200-day moving average of 9.65. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 4.27 and a 52 week high of 21.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at $32,260,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

