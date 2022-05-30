Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $5.08 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.89 and its 200-day moving average is $303.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

