Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of RYAN opened at $38.30 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

