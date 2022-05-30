Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,718.34 in Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:SFE opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
