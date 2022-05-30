Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,718.34 in Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SFE opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

