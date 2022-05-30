Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.50% of Sandstorm Gold worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

