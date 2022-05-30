Science Applications International (SAIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY23 guidance at $6.80-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.800-$7.100 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAIC stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 862.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

