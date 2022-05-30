SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SCWorx in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SCWorx in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORX opened at $0.75 on Monday. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

