Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $166.65 on Monday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

