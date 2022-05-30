Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Declines By 22.5%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 128,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUSN opened at $1.66 on Monday. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

