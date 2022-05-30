Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Decreases By 22.1%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 291,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 139,255 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IPA opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of -0.50. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
