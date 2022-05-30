Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Decreases By 22.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 23,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,997,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TLT stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.61. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

