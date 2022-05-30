Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $60.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.