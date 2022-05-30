Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 643,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $90.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

