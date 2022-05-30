Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock worth $12,262,750. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE SIX opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.