Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will report $171.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year sales of $772.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $778.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $822.34 million, with estimates ranging from $812.77 million to $831.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIL. Barclays began coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Skillsoft has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

