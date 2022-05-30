Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $158.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $218.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.86.

NYSE SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.23. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

