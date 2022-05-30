Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $175.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.86.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

