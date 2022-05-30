SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,422,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,713,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

