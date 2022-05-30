SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $108.43 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

