Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

SBLK stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

