Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 455,266 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,266 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $153,115,000. Microsoft comprises about 6.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $273.24 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

