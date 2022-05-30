Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

