Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $20,148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $57.98 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

