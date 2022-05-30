Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,792,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,849 shares of company stock worth $2,801,890. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AAT opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

