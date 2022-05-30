Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,370 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.66. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $85,523.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,026.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.