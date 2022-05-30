Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,645 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veritex were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after buying an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

