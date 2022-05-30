Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,828 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realogy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Realogy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Realogy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,865,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after buying an additional 98,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Realogy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,277,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 44.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 279,921 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

