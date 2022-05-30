Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

