Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $347,000 Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

